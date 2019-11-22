FLH Medical, P.C. has announced Thanksgiving hours for both of its Urgent Care locations.
• 789 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva (Finger Lakes Health Commons) Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• 1991 Balsley Road, Seneca Falls (Lifecare Medical Associates) Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both locations will resume normal hours on Friday, Nov. 29. Normal Urgent Care hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. No appointment is necessary.
Urgent Care services are designed for all minor injuries and unexpected illnesses. Urgent Care is staffed with highly qualified and experienced physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and nursing staff who are ready to provide on-the-spot care for orthopaedic injuries, dental pain, minor wounds requiring sutures, minor cuts and burns, sexually transmitted infections, urinary tract infections, colds and flu-like illnesses, sore throats, earaches, and cough.
Most insurances are accepted. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, call (315) 781-2000 for the Geneva location and (315) 835-4900 for the Seneca Falls location.