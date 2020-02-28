NEWARK — The Newark Garden Club will meet at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 6 in the lounge of the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St.
This ia a different location and time.
The program will be “Designs by Michael”, presented by Michael Ameele, lead floral designer at Wegmans in Pittsford. Ameele has a degree in horticulture from State University College of Technology at Morrisville. He has brought his visions to life through flower arranging for weddings, parties, and designing of English cottage gardens. Prior to working at Wegmans, Michael was employed as a florist in California.
Refreshments will be hosted by Ginny Bodine and Christina Champion.
A short business meeting led by President Shirley Stowell will follow the program.
Guests and new members are welcome to attend.
For more information, call (315) 331-8535.
The Newark Garden Club is affiliated with the 7th District Federation Garden Clubs Inc. of New York State and the National Garden Club Inc.