NEWARK — Visitor restrictions at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital have been instituted due to the recent rise in area cases of influenza.
The following restrictions came from Rochester Regional Health, which has an affiliation with Newark-Wayne:
• Only two visitors per patient at a time. Parents/caregivers are not counted as visitors.
• All visitors must be at least 14 years old. An exception is made for healthy siblings of any age to visit newborns.
• Patients should not have visitors who are experiencing sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough, sneezing or other flu-like symptoms, even if the visitor has been vaccinated against the flu.
The restrictions started Tuesday at Newark-Wayne and four other hospitals affiliated with Rochester Regional Health: Rochester General Hospital, Unity Hospital (Greece), and United Memorial Medical Center (Batavia).
There are no visitors restrictions at this time at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, which also has an affiliation with Rochester Regional Health.