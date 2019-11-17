GENEVA — FLX Solidarity Network will present “From Refugee to Citizen: A Conversation with Chol Majok” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Common Room at the Scandling Center, 300 Pulteney St.
Escaping violence during the Sudanese Civil War, Majok is a “Lost Boy” who fled to the United States in 2001. Since then, Majok has become a community leader and human rights activist.
On Nov. 5, Majok won Syracuse’s 3rd District Common Council seat, making him the first former refugee elected to office in the city and Onondaga County.
FLX Solidarity Network is an immigrant ally organization of the FLX region, advocating in the public square as well as among friends and colleagues, for legal rights and the practice of generous hospitality.
For more information and/or to be part of FLX Solidarity Network, contact Kathleen Carney at FLXSolidarityNetwork@gmail.com.