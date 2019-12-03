NEWARK — Retired Perkins School music teacher Maria Walton, who volunteers on behalf of the Newark school district’s music department to help the Newark Food Closet, said that non-perishable, food, personal hygiene items and monetary donations will be collected at 11 concerts this school year.
Walton is asking folks who’ll be attending to bring one or more items with them that will be given to the Food Closet. Or they can opt to provide a monetary donation.
Noting that there are more than 700 students in Newark schools involved in music, Walton encouraged their families, friends and relatives attending these concerts to help.
“The Food Closet always gets lots of donations during the holiday season, but then it drops off drastically in winter and spring. I am hoping that people will donate items for the Food Closet at all of our concerts and will associate going to a concert with doing so.”
The Newark Food Closet serves over 3,000 individuals from Newark, Port Gibson and East Palmyra.
Walton will be collecting food at the following concerts this school year:
— 6th Grade Band/Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Middle School Auditorium
— 7th and 8th Grade Band/Chorus Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 10, Middle School Auditorium
— Kelley School Beginning and Continuing Band, 4th and 5th grade Choruses and Bucket Brigade Holiday Concert, 7 p.m., Dec. 12, Kelley School Auditorium
— High School Music Department Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 16, High School Auditorium
— Grades 4-12 Choral Concert, 7 p.m. March 10, High School Auditorium
— Grades 4-12 Cavalcade of Bands, 7 p.m., March 17, High School Gymnasium
— Kelley School Concert featuring Beginning and Continuing Band, 3rd, 4th and 5th Grade Choruses and Bucket Brigade 7 p.m., June 4 in the Kelley School Auditorium
— High School Concert Band and Wind Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 8, High School Auditorium
— 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Band Concert, 7 p.m., June 9, Middle School Auditorium
— High School Chamber and Mixed Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 10, High School Auditorium
— 6th, 7th, and 8th Grade Chorus Concert, 7 p.m., June 11, Middle School Auditorium