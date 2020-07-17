Canandaigua Churches in Action, the city of Geneva, Ontario County, Wellspring Food Distribution Center, the United Way and Foodlink are teaming up for community-wide drive-thru food distributions throughout the summer.
Any Ontario County resident can stop at any of the following locations to pick up three boxes of groceries containing dairy, cooked meat, and produce:
• GENEVA: The Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 N. Genesee St., from 2 to 5 p.m. July 20, Aug. 10 and Aug. 31. Advance registration is required by calling (585) 396-4522.
• CANANDAIGUA: Zion Fellowship, 5188 Bristol Road, from noon to 3 p.m. July 27 and Aug. 17. Advance registration is required by calling (585) 396-4596.
• CLIFTON SPRINGS: Wellspring Food Distribution Center, 22 Teft Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 24. No advance registration is required, as the Clifton Springs drive-thru is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Callers for the Geneva and Canandaigua distributions are asked to leave their name and phone/cell number.
When arriving, clients must:
• Stay in their vehicle and put a piece of paper with the first and last name associated with the registration, along with the confirmation number, clearly shown in the window so onsite staffers can see both.
• Have space in their trunks for a 25-pound box of food to be placed. Once your trunk is closed and a staffer taps it, you can drive away. This is a no-touch event in accordance with social distancing guidelines.