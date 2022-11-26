CANANDAIGUA — Randall Buick GMC Cadillac and the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes are co-sponsoring a food drive for Ontario County food pantries.
The drive begins Monday (Nov. 28) and runs through Dec. 10.
Current food pantry needs include pop-top heart soups, Chef Boyardee (any kind) with pop tops, canned fruit, cereal (cold or hot), juice boxes, and tuna with pop tops. A reminder: please check the expiration dates on foods.
Also appreciated are $10 certificates for fresh fruit and veggies at Tops or Aldi.
Donations can be dropped off at Randall Buick GMC Cadillac, 5375 Thomas Road, Canandaigua, at the following days and times:
• Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 5-8 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Dec. 3 and 9 — 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Dec. 4 and 10 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations can be shipped directly to Randall at Thomas Road online. Use Amazon Smile and select United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes as the benefactor.
Go to RandallGMC.com or UnitedWayRocFLX.org for more information.