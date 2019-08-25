GENEVA — The Castle Heights Neighborhood will host a food truck rodeo from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Lafayette Circle.
Food trucks will include Over the Moon, Pizza Posto, Finger Lakes Food Truck and Geneva Gelato.
Lafayette Circle will be closed for the event. Those driving are asked to park on Hillcrest, Maxwell Avenue, Castle Street or North Brook Street north of Pleasant Street.
A portion of the proceeds will support the Geneva City Youth Corps.
The public is welcome.
