WATERLOO — Foodlink’s Curbside Market will be held on Fridays at the Seneca Family Health Center at 367A E. Main St.
The Curbside Market will offer fresh and healthy produce at an affordable price and will be open from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. The public is welcome.
The Curbside Market will accept cash, debit/credit, EBT, WIC/FMNP (Women, Infants and Children Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program), and Fresh Connect & Double Up Food Bucks.
For more information, call (315) 787-3450.
