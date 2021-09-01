GENEVA — After skipping their annual reunion luncheon last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, former American Can Co. workers will gather at noon Sept. 12 at Club 86.
The luncheon is open to anyone who ever worked at the American Can Co. plant on North Genesee Street.
The plant closed in 1989 after nearly 100 years of operations that employed hundreds of local people.
Reservations should be made as soon as possible by calling Mary Ann Lawson at (315) 789-7629 or Kevin Powers at (315) 789-3681.