CICERO — Three Ontario County residents and one from Seneca County earned prestigious Gold Awards, the highest achievement in Girl Scouts.
A total of 18 Girls Scouts were honored from the NYPENN Pathways Council.
The local winners:
• Carolyn Jessop of Fayette for her project of making and installing trail signs at Camp Whitman to help in identifying birds and other wildlife that live at the camp. Jessop and her team also built a large kiosk to keep the signs covered from weather.
• Gianna Leone of Victor for her project to help address the issue of the lack of summer reading by collaborating with the local library to hold a weekly family story hour with a different theme. The project also involved getting new and gently used books available to grades 4-6 to select to take home for summer reading.
• Rachel McFadden of Clifton Springs for her project of supporting LGBTQ peers at her school by creating a Gay Straight Alliance Club and offering training to students and staff.
• Jillian Wright of Phelps for her project of bringing the human-animal bond to people who may not have the means to experience it on a day-to-day basis. She brought animals to a local assisted-living facility to interact with residents.
The Gold Award recognize Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors in grades 9-12 who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable results, designed to make the community a better place.