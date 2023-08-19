SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Library on Cayuga Street has been awarded a $227,813 state grant for construction and renovation work.
The library will use the grant, which was announced by Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, for Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restrooms and a new book drop.
Three other local libraries received grants from the state Education Department and New York State Library:
• The Waterloo Library & Historical Society will receive $5,846 for removal of bushes, installation of new drainage, and replacement of deteriorated electrical service under bushes.
• The Geneva Public Library will receive $11,385 to remove a portion of its roof and replace it with new asphalt shingles.
• Wood Library in Canandaigua will receive $21,727 to install a new emergency exit and key fob security system.
In addition, the Canandaigua-based Ontario Wayne Wyoming Livingston Library System, which includes libraries in Ontario and Wayne counties, was awarded $21,532 for ADA and security upgrades.