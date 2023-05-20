CANANDAIGUA — UR Medicine Thompson Health named four of its associates as first-quarter 2023 Service Excellence Award winners recently.
Chosen for the honor by the health system’s Service Excellence Team:
• Taylor Combs of West Henrietta, a sonographer in Ultrasound.
• Erica Iversen of Prattsburgh, a registered nurse in Hospital Floats.
• Bridget LaGro of Canandaigua, a certified nurse-midwife with the OB/GYN practice in the Canandaigua Medical Group.
• Jessica Schock of Canandaigua, a certified nurse-midwife with the OB/GYN practice in the Canandaigua Medical Group.
The Service Excellence Award acknowledges Thompson associates who deliver exceptional service consistently. Each recipient is given points to be used on Thompson’s online shopping site and is featured in CEO presentations, as well as on Thompson’s intranet site and in its internal newsletter.