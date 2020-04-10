VICTOR — In celebration of National Autism Awareness month, Ability Partners Foundation will hold its 10th annual and first ever Virtual Autism Awareness Walk on Saturday, April 25.
Honorary Chair James Fratto, 4, who is diagnosed with nonverbal autism, currently attends the preschool program at Happiness House in Canandaigua. Before and after being diagnosed, Happiness House has supported Fratto by providing all his services and education.
This year, Fratto has made many positive strides with his speech and interactions with others, which according to his mom, Elizabeth Fratto, is “a great testament to the amazing teachers and therapists at Happiness House who work so closely with him. James absolutely loves all his friends in the Pink Room!”
Register free, online, for this interactive event at https://tinyurl.com/AutismWalk2020 and participate in family-friendly at-home activities and challenges to receive prizes all month long on the community Facebook event page at https://tinyurl.com/AutismWalk2020Facebook.
For the 10th Anniversary of the Autism Awareness Walk, stories and videos from past Honorary Chairs and participants will be featured, and they will share how they “add their piece to the puzzle” on the community Facebook event page. The Walk benefits children and adults who receive programs and services through its three agencies: CP Rochester, Happiness House, and Rochester Rehabilitation. It is held to promote diversity and raise awareness for autism.
Leading up to the day of the Virtual Walk, participants are encouraged to collect pledges from family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Prizes for participants who collect pledges include gift cards and a chance to win an Apple iPad, Amazon Echo Dot, and T5 True Wireless Klipsch earphones! For more information on how to sponsor the Virtual Autism Awareness Walk as well as other questions, contact Lea Battaglia at (585) 412-9040 ext. 1324 or via email at lbattaglia@happinesshouse.org.
This year’s Virtual Autism Awareness Walk sponsors to date include Pacesetter Sponsors Nozomi Williams and Massa Construction; Step Sponsors Jeffers & Birnie CPA’s PC, Al Sigl Community of Agencies, and Reliant Community Federal Credit Union; and Stroll Sponsors IBEW Local 840, Bond, McDonald, and Lehman, P.C.