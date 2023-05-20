GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital’s Dialysis Unit will host a free Pre-Dialysis Education Class from 1-2 p.m. May 25 at the Geneva General Hospital Dialysis Center, 196 North St.
The class is for patients with kidney disease and a support person. It’s designed to acquaint patients with kidney disease, treatment options, diet and adjusting to life with kidney disease. The class is led by professionals working in nephrology and dialysis.
Patients are strongly encouraged to bring a support person to the class.
Registration is required.
The free class is offered the fourth Thursday of every month. Register online at flhealth.org/events or by calling 315-787-4580. Registrants must leave their name, phone number and how many guests will be attending.