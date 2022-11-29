ROCHESTER — In America we love our freedom, and I have to say I am no exception. However, recently I have been struck by how we spend so much energy pursuing freedom from control that we forget we have the freedom to make autonomous choices that yield our best selves. Nowhere is this principle more prevalent than in the health and wellness industry. The food police are everywhere: the media, our family, our coworkers — everyone seems to have an opinion on the “right” way to eat, and it usually involves a fairly strict set of food rules. All too often in an effort not to live the rest of our lives with the crippling pressure that comes from trying to eat “right,” we rebel — run in the opposite direction, only to find ourselves at the end of a sleeve of Oreos and feeling completely out of our own control — again!
So how do we kick the food police without drowning ourselves in Doritos? We seize our autonomy and embrace the freedom to make healthy, vibrant, and even indulgent choices. We honor our nutrition knowledge, our body’s physical cues, and our emotional desires equally. We understand that the healthiest choice for each individual is going to change from day to day and meal to meal. Some days the healthiest, most fulfilling dinner choice may be a burger and fries, and on other days it may be a vegan stir fry loaded with veggies. Does this mean we stop setting goals and let ourselves become tossed by the winds of our day to day whims and fancies? Of course not! We make smart tradeoffs, and we make compromises to maintain our health. But we realize that working toward our health goals is not synonymous with becoming a food robot, impervious to the calling of break room donuts and Buffalo wings on game day. We embrace our humanity, and in doing so, find a fulfilling, meaningful, and healthy relationship with food.
April Ho, RD, CPT, dietitian manager, UR Medicine’s Center for Community Health & Prevention