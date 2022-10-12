ALBANY — Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $13.4 million awarded in the second round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund to 37 providers, covering 64 clinical sites to further expand access to abortion services in New York. The second round of funding builds on the Governor's commitment to ensure safe abortion access for all New Yorkers by expanded eligibility to include family planning providers that were not awarded funding during phase one, other licensed healthcare providers, and independent clinics.
"New York State is committed to protecting reproductive rights, and as other states wage a war on abortion access we will continue to be a safe harbor," Governor Hochul said. "To ensure access to reproductive health care, we must provide the resources and support providers need. I will not stand by and allow women to be subjected to government-mandated pregnancies."
Second round awardees are:
- A Bronx Women's Medical Pavilion, PC: 1 clinic
- Albany Medical College: 1 clinic
- All Women's Medical Office Based Surgery, PLLC: 2 clinics
- Buffalo Women Services, LLC: 1 clinic
- Choices Women's Medical Center: 1 clinic
- Community Healthcare Network, Inc.: 3 clinics
- Erie County Department of Health: 1 clinic
- Flushing OBGYN PC: 1 clinic
- Juniper Midwifery and Nurse Practitioner, PLLC: 1 clinic
- Maimonides Medical Center: 5 clinics
- Montefiore Medical Center: 1 clinic
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel: 1 clinic
- Mount Sinai South Nassau Family Medical Center: 2 clinics
- Mount Sinai West Hospital: 1 clinic
- New York City Health + Hospitals/Bellevue: 1 clinic
- New York City Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst: 1 clinic
- New York City Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan Hospital: 1 clinic
- New York City Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health: 1 clinic
- New York City Health + Hospitals/WOODHULL: 1 clinic
- New York City Health + Hospitals, Queens: 1 clinic
- New York Presbyterian Hospital: 1 clinic
- North Central Bronx Hospital: 1 clinic
- North Shore University Hospital: 2 clinics
- NYU Langone Hospitals: 4 clinics
- OB GYN Associates, Inc.: 2 clinics
- Parkmed NYC, LLC: 1 clinic
- Professional Brooklyn Gynecology Services—PBGS, LLC: 1 clinic
- Rendr/Triboro Medical: 2 clinics
- South Shore University Hospital: 1 clinic
- Stony Brook University Hospital: 1 clinic
- SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University—University Hospital of Brooklyn: 3 clinics
- The Mount Sinai Hospital: 1 clinic
- Unity Hospital of Rochester: 1 clinic
- University Gynecologists and Obstetricians, Inc.: 2 clinics
- University of Rochester Medical Center: 1 clinic
- Weill Medical College of Cornell University: 9 clinics
- Westchester Medical Center: 3 clinics
Recipients of this latest round of funding were not eligible or did not apply for the first round and represent an expansion of providers receiving state support. Of the new awardees, 20 are hospitals, and a total of 27 of the 37 providers are in high priority regions where out of state residents are expected to seek services, including New York City and Western New York.
Governor Hochul announced the nation-leading $25 million Abortion Provider Support Fund in May, following the leaked Supreme Court Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson and in anticipation of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
During round one, the New York State Department of Health awarded $10 million to 13 programs, covering 63 sites that are currently funded under the Comprehensive Family Planning Program. The Governor also launched a series of reproductive health care roundtables to discuss the needs of providers and the challenges they face post-Roe.
Immediately following the Supreme Court's decision to upend more than 50 years of medical precedence, Governor Hochul launched a robust paid public education campaign to ensure abortion remains safe, legal and accessible in New York, which includes a comprehensive one-stop website with information about abortion rights, providers, supports, and payment options in New York.
Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, "Thanks to Governor Hochul's unwavering leadership, we will continue to work in partnership with the doctors, nurses, administrators who provide abortion care for New Yorkers and those seeking abortions in New York State. The reproductive health services we offer here in New York are more important than ever, and this additional funding will allow us to continue to break down barriers to access for those who are in need of more education, resources, protection, and support."
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "This second round of the Abortion Provider Support Fund proves that New York State will continue fighting for reproductive rights to help ensure that all individuals are guaranteed access. In the months since the Dobbs decision, our state has stood strong as a destination state for those seeking care. By allocating necessary funds and passing legislation to shield providers and patients, we've created a safe haven in a post-Roe world. Our work is not finished, but this $13.4 million goes a long way in our fight."
State Senator Liz Krueger said, "The aftermath of the radical Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has seen states across the country stripping Americans of their rights to make the most personal decisions about their own bodies and to access necessary reproductive health care services. As this terrible decision continues to cause chaos, suffering, and death, it is more important than ever for New York to not only protect the right to abortion care, but also ensure that care is accessible to anyone who needs it. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to get money out the door to support the vital work being done by abortion providers throughout our state."
In June, Governor Hochul signed a comprehensive, six-bill package passed by the Legislature to further preserve, protect, and strengthen abortion rights for patients and providers in New York. The legislation takes specific actions to address a variety of legal concerns, including the establishment of a cause of action for unlawful interference with protected rights and the inclusion of abortion providers and patients in the Address Confidentiality Program. The measure also prohibits misconduct charges against healthcare practitioners for providing reproductive services to patients who reside in states where such services are illegal and disallow medical malpractice insurance companies from taking adverse action against an abortion provider who provides legal care.
The first step to enshrine abortion rights into the New York State Constitution was also passed.
To learn more about abortion care in New York, including abortion providers, options for services, mental health support, or resources on payment options, visit here.