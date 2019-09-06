GENEVA — The Hoe n’ Hope Garden Club of Geneva will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Geneva Visitors Center’s Community Room.
(Follow the sidewalk left of the building around back to the lakeside community room entrance.)
Ian Smith from the Finger Lakes Institute of Hobart and William Smith College will be the guest speaker. As the Seneca Watershed Steward, Smith coordinates regional efforts to preserve Seneca Lake as a clean source of water.
As a watershed steward, Smith is tasked with the developing expertise in Seneca lake’s watershed challenges and providing guidance to steer the programing and actions of SW10. Under this umbrella, his mandate includes updating and maintaining watershed quality data and water quality improvements projects; helping implement a Nine-Element Watershed plan for the Seneca Lake watershed.
Following the program, refreshments will be served and Co-President Alma Harford will conduct the business meeting.
Members and new guests are welcome.
For more information, call Vicky Munson at (315) 945-6400 or Shirley Blanchard at (315) 759-5244.