GENEVA — The Hoe n’ Hope Garden Club of Geneva will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Geneva Visitors Center’s Community Room.
(Follow the sidewalk left of the building around back to the lakeside community room entrance.)
John Rogers of Oneida, NY, co-founder of the New York State Bluebird Society, will be presenting a program on “All about Bluebirds and More”. Rogers’ presentation includes the life history of the Eastern bluebird and other birds that nest in bluebird boxes.
Following the program, refreshments will be served and Co-President Vicky Munson will conduct the business meeting.
Members and guests are welcome.
For more information, call Munson at (315) 945-6400 or Shirley Blanchard at (315) 759-5244.