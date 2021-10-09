LYONS — The Wayne County Historical Society planted a memorial garden at the Museum of Wayne County History recently to honor its late executive director, Larry Ann Evans.
The Historical Society’s board of directors, alongside community members, broke ground and planted several lilac bushes around a memorial bench on the south lawn of the history museum. Community members contributed to the Historical Society’s “Lilacs for Larry Ann” campaign by sending generous donations toward purchasing the bushes and bench.
Evans’ friends gathered and shared their memories of the late director. WCHS board member Bill Gavitt noted, “I’m sure Larry Ann would enjoy this place … come out (and) have a nice glass of wine or a bottle of wine.”
WCHS Board President Kathleen Marshall wrapped up the ceremony saying, “ ... and this is of course just the beginning. We’re going to plant a few more ... but, when we’re done, it’ll be a beautiful memory. May Larry Ann, rest in peace.”
The Wayne County Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence, now the Museum of Wayne County History. The organization, founded in 1946, is dedicated to preserving, sharing and celebrating the rich history of Wayne County. Visit www.waynehistory.org for news and updates.