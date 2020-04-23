CANANDAIGUA — In the spirit of the World War I- and II-era Victory Gardens, Cornell Cooperative Extension Ontario County is offering a free online gardening course series that starts May 1 and continues throughout the gardening season.
The goal is to help area residents become more self-sufficient and better gardeners as they plant COVID-19 Victory Gardens. Gardening provides more than food for the table. It gets you outside for some fresh air and exercise, and allows you to turn your mind off about the pandemic for a while. There are numerous studies that show gardening reduces blood pressure, depression and anxiety, helps the immune system better ward off disease and improves self-confidence and self-worth. Gardening reconnects you to the soil and the spirits that it holds.
Gardening also provides an opportunity for science exploration for youth and adults. Learn interesting concepts such as: Why after you plant a seed the roots go down and the stem and leaves come up? Do pole beans always grow and climb in a clockwise fashion? Will melons planted next to cucumbers taste like cucumbers? What country did the potato originate from? Do purple carrots taste better than orange carrots?
There is much to learn in a garden and it need not be all work, for there is fun to be had as well. Some friendly competition might be in order. Like who grew the biggest beet, who had the first ripe tomato or who had the tallest sunflower?
Beginner and more experienced gardeners (youth or adult) are sure to find this course series helpful. Extension staff will be covering a wide range of topics such as garden site selection, soil preparation and fertility, raised beds and container gardening, vegetable selection, planting plan design, when and how to plant, succession planting, weed management options, strategies for watering, insect and disease pests and options in managing them, harvest tips, composting and more.
Through this course series, participants will have direct access to gardening specialist and Homes and Grounds educator, Russell Welser. Throughout the growing season he will help participants with any problems they may encounter and answer any questions. He will be providing helpful growing tips throughout the gardening season.
To register, email ontario@cornell.edu with your name, address and phone number. Participants can register after the May 1 start time.
For other gardening resource, check out the gardening page at cceontario.org. Or, contact Russell Welser at rw43@cornell.edu.