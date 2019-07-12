CANANDAIGUA — A hypertufa workshop will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 or Thursday, Aug. 22 at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 480 N. Main St.
Hypertufa is an artificial stone that is made of materials mixed with Portland cement. It is much lighter than cement but can still withstand harsh weather conditions. It is used as garden art and is fun and easy to make. Master Gardener Jeanne Totman will guide participants through making a hypertufa leaf, bowl, or mushroom.
Supplies needed: A board that your project will fit on and two large garbage bags.
Leaf project: a big leaf from your garden, such as hosta, rhubarb, or burdock.
Bowl project: a gallon size bowl or planter.
Mushroom project: embellishments for your mushroom, like glass pebbles, beads, small seashells, etc.
The fee is $10 per project. Make a second one for $5.
Advance registration is requested. When you register, let the Extension know what project(s) you will be making.
To register, call (585) 394-3977 ext. 427 or email nea8@cormell.edu with name, address, phone number, and project(s).
