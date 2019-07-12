NEWARK — Monarchs and Gardening for Butterflies will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Route 88N.
Lucille Smart will help attendees discover the magic of hand-rearing Monarch butterflies — an easy, affordable hobby for all ages. Learn which annuals and perennials attract butterflies and which ones are essential for the Monarch butterfly.
Become a part of the growing community committed to helping the Monarch butterfly survive.
Handouts will include information on raising Monarchs and creating butterfly gardens.
Registration is required by July 26. To register, send $5 per person to CCE Wayne County, 1581 Rte. 88 N., Newark, NY 14513-9739 or stop by the office. Note Monarchs on your check and include a contact number.
