CANANDAIGUA — Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a regional master gardener training from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 3 to Nov. 19 at the Ontario County Cornell Cooperative Extension office, 480 N. Main St.
The training is open to anyone with horticulture experience and a desire to share their knowledge with others.
The cost is $150.
For details, contact Catherine Moran at (315) 255-1183 ext. 235 or cgm96@cornell.edu; David
Thorpe at (585) 991-5420 or dlt8@cornell.edu; Russ Welser at (585) 394-3977 ext. 436 or rw43@cornell.edu; Patti Paine at (315) 539-9251 or pap11@cornell.edu; Laurie VanNostrand at (315) 331-8415 ext. 107 or ljv8@cornell.edu; or Cheryl Flynn at (315) 536-5123 or cj348@cornell.edu.
