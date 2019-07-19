CANANDAIGUA — Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering a regional Master Gardener training on Tuesdays for 13 weeks, Sept. 3 to Nov. 19.
The classes run from 8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St. The fee is $150.
If interested in the training or need additional information, contact your local Cornell Cooperative Extension office.
• Ontario County: Russ Welser, (585) 394-3977 ext. 436, rw43@cornell.edu
• Seneca County: Patti Paine, (315) 539-9251, pap11@cornell.edu
• Wayne County: Laurie VanNostrand, (315) 331-8415 ext. 107, ljv8@cornell.edu
• Yates County: Cheryl Flynn, (315)536-5123, cj348@cornell.edu
Anyone who has some horticultural experience and a sincere desire to share that knowledge with others is a candidate for the program. Master Gardeners are expected to share their horticultural training with the community in the form of volunteer work. Volunteer activities may include: the plant sale; teaching horticultural classes; working with 4-H youth/school programs; answering gardening questions; developing horticultural exhibits; maintaining demonstration gardens or assisting in other ways to maintain and expand the horticulture program within your local Cornell Cooperative Extension.
