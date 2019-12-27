GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has named Leo Garrison as the new facilities director.
Garrison comes to the health system with over 30 years in the healthcare and facilities field.
“I’m truly excited about having Leo pick up the reins as I head off into retirement,” said current Facilities Director Mike VanWormer, who plans to retire in January. “I don’t think that Finger Lakes Health could have done any better than to recruit someone of his caliber.”
The commitment of Finger Lakes Health to its facilities, patient rooms, equipment, security, cleanliness and maintenance takes top priority, as evident in its quality of leaders. “Leo is highly regarded by our peers in Western New York who are acquainted with him from his work in the Buffalo area,” added VanWormer.
Garrison’s most recent position as the director of engineering and facilities for Hartford Hospital was defined by his stability and cost-consciousness. He oversaw the planning and construction of a $150 million orthopedic hospital and savings of nearly $500K in IT infrastructure development.
He began his career working in various administrative leadership roles before working in health care management roles in Illinois, New York, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Connecticut. Garrison’s experience includes Mercy Hospital as vice president and Chief Operating Officer, Roswell Park Cancer Center Institute vice president, Bryant and Stratton College as an adjunct professor in health care administration, and as a Regional Director of Facility Management for Catholic Health Initiatives at KentuckyOne Health.
Garrison holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pa., and a master’s degree in health care administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He is also a Certified Six Sigma Green Belt.