SENECA FALLS — Generations Bank announced recently it has donated $6,400 to local D.A.R.E. programs. Generations has been supporting Drug Abuse Resistance Education for nearly 20 years.
On April 21, DARE officers from the Seneca County sheriff’s office, Geneva Police Department, and Seneca Falls Police Department joined Generations Bank President and CEO Menzo Case to pick up their funds, which will be used to purchase necessary learning materials. Elementary students in Geneva, Romulus, Seneca Falls, South Seneca and Waterloo will benefit from the materials.
“Generations is deeply committed to funding the DARE program across our footprint and supports the curriculum as it teaches and develops the social and emotional skills kids need to make safe and responsible decisions,” Case said in a news release.