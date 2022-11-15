GENEVA — Geneva-Ark Lodge No. 33 Free and Accepted Masons officially dedicated its new Masonic Temple at 94 North Exchange St. with a dinner at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Oct. 27.
The dedication ceremony for the new lodge was streamed live for members and guests.
The Grand Line of the Grand Lodge of the State of New York performed the ceremony of dedication under the direction of RW Steven A. Rubin, the state’s Deputy Grand Master of Masons.
Created by the merger of Ark Lodge No. 33 and Geneva Lodge No. 965 of the Free & Accepted Masons, Geneva-Ark Lodge No. 33 begins a new chapter of Masonry in Geneva with a commitment to community service.
“The merger of these two Masonic lodges marks a significant turn of events in the history of Masonry in Geneva,” said Thomas Abraham, District Deputy Grand Master of the Ontario-Seneca-Yates District, of which Geneva-Ark Lodge is a part. “Geneva Lodge was ‘spun off’ in 1920 because it had too many members — some 600 — and men had to wait years to get into leadership positions.”
“Not so today,” added Abraham, as the two Lodges have merged back together to keep Masonry in Geneva going strong.
Freemasonry is based on the belief that each man has a responsibility to help make the world a better place; the confidence of having millions of trustworthy brothers who have taken a sacred oath that they have your back; a profound new sense of purpose and community; a path of self-discovery and shared beliefs that make good men better sons, husbands, and fathers; and walking upright and proud in the same tradition as the giants that came before. In short, it’s a way of life.