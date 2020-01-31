GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District (BID) will host its annual dinner on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Geneva Lakefront Resort.
A social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with a buffet-style dinner beginning at 7 p.m.
The annual meeting and award presentation will follow. Volunteers and committee members will be recognized for their dedication to BID’s annual events.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Patti Ely, BID Coordinator, at (315) 789-0102 or email pely@genevanybid.com.