GENEVA — A Geneva Boy Scout is one step closer to the coveted Eagle Scout rank after the Troop 4 Court of Honor, held Monday, Sept. 23 at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Kaio Monahan received his Life Scout award, with the troop’s traditional red rose and parent’s miniature pin, from Scoutmaster Rich Nardone.
Nardone also presented several merit badges, many of which were earned during the troop’s week-long stay at Camp Babcock-Hovey, the Seneca Waterways council’s summer resident camp near Ovid.
Jared Kelley: American heritage, animation, disabilities awareness, nuclear science, and swimming; Callum Veley: fire safety, leatherwork, and pioneering; Jackson Wright: animation, and disabilities awareness, and the BSA Stand Up Paddleboating Award; and Sean Wright: bugling, chemistry, chess, digital technology, leatherwork, Scouting heritage, and textile.
Popcorn Colonel Rita Bailey reminded parents and Scouts of the upcoming dates for the popcorn and nuts booth sales.
Troop 4 Scouts and leaders will attend the Challenge Trophy Camporee, Oct. 25 to 27 at Camp Babcock-Hovey, near Willard.
The Presbyterian Church in Geneva has sponsored Troop 4 since 1917.