GENEVA — Join Historic Geneva archivist Becky Chapin for a tour of the Soldiers Hill section of Glenwood Cemetery at 2 p.m. Oct. 10. This section includes the burial plots of a number of veterans and their families, including several Black men who were important community members in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Located at 1000 Lochland Road, Glenwood is a beautiful example of a Victorian garden cemetery. It was planned and designed in 1872 on 50 acres of land by H.W.S. Cleveland (1814-1900), a longtime friend of landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead. Beautiful monuments and interesting stories make Glenwood a fascinating place to visit.
The tour takes place rain or shine. Participants should meet at Soldiers' Hill in section 13, veering right past the chapel near the north entrance. Reservations are recommended but not required.
Tickets are $5. Buy them in advance on the event page of the Historic Geneva website (historicgeneva.org) through 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Tickets will be available at the cemetery on the day of the tour with exact change or a check.
Call Historic Geneva at (315) 789-5151 with questions or for more information.