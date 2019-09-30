GENEVA — Geneva Community Projects Inc. continues to support projects that promote the public good and uplift the human spirit throughout the Geneva area.
Incorporated in 1992 by a group of Geneva area residents to sponsor the Geneva Community Playground Project, the non-profit charitable entity has since directed its attentions to numerous other projects. In addition to the South Exchange Street playground, the group sponsored Seneca Lake Whale Watch from 1993 to 2006), which supported the Boys & Girls Clubs movement in Geneva, the Christmas lighting project of the Downtown Business Improvement District and improvements to the Geneva lakefront.
Since then, Geneva Community Projects has supported:
- FLXcursion International Riesling Conference
- “Chair-ish” Geneva, memorial Adirondack chairs installed along the city’s newly renovated Lakeside Park
- Rosé Soiree
- Butterfly Garden at Castle Street and Routes 5&20
- Geneva Bark Park Project
- Growing Geneva Together Community Garden Project
- Geneva Music Festival
- Geneva Community Lakefront Playground, together with the city and Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Geneva Mural Project
- Lakefront Gazebo, built in 2008
Currently, GCP is working with local gardener and yogi Sean Roulan and Fred Brockway to plant and care for a flower garden surrounding the lakefront gazebo. Roulan planted this garden with a multitude of colors and textures that will grow and bloom throughout the year to foster a welcoming experience on the lakefront for both locals and visitors.
Past and present project details can be found at www.genevacommunity.org.