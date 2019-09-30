GCP is working with local gardener and yogi Sean Roulan and Fred Brockway to plant and care for a flower garden surrounding the lakefront gazebo (a 2008 GCP project). Sean planted this garden with a multitude of colors and textures that will grow and bloom throughout the year to foster a welcoming experience on the lakefront for both locals and visitors. Pictured is one of the Wednesday evening concerts at the gazebo area of Lakefront Park.