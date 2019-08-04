GENEVA — The Geneva Firemen’s Parade announced the following prizes:
Best Appearing Fire Department (25 & Over): Penn Yan FD, $100 prize.
Best Appearing FD (15-24) People: Oaks Corners, first place, $75 prize; Border City FD, second place, $50.
Best Appearing FD (14 & Under): Shortsville FD, first place, $50 prize; and Rushville FD, second place, $25.
Best Appearing FD Ladies Auxiliary; Border City, $50.
FD with Most In-Line: Penn Yan FD, $50.
FD Coming the Farthest Distance: Hammondsport, $50.
Best High School Marching Band: Marcus Whitman, $125.
Best FD Marching Band: Fairport FD, $125.
Best Non-Fireman’s Marching Band: Clyde Saxton, first place, $125; Marion Red Caps, second place.
Best Performing Pipe Band: Gates Keystone Police and Firemen’s Band, $125.
Best Appearing FD Color Guard: Penn Yan FD, first place, $50; Oaks Corners, second place, $25.
Best Veterans Color Guard: Dough Boys from the Winnek Post, $50.
Best Appearing Fire Apparatus: Pumper – Magee FD, $25; Rescue – Newark FD, $25; and Ladder/Quint – Seneca Falls FD, $25.
Special Groups Awards: Alpine Band, first, $75; Martial Arts, second, $50; and Geneva Christian Fellowship Church, third.
Special Judges Award: Boy Scouts Troop 4 and Cubs Pack 5
Assistant Chief Kevin Powers, who serves as parade chairperson, was assisted by approximately 40 firefighters, Geneva Police and Geneva DPW workers.
