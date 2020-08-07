GENEVA — The city’s Historic Districts and Structures Commission will meet by way of Zoom at 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
The public is invited to observe and participate through the Zoom videoconferencing app. Access the meeting in the following ways:
• With a laptop or desktop computer, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82789316657.
• With a tablet or smartphone, download the Zoom app from the Apple or Google stores and enter the meeting ID of 827 8931 6657.
• With a telephone, which would allow participants to hear the meeting but not see it, dial (646) 876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 827 8931 6657.