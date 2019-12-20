GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society museum and office will be closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
For more information, call the Society at (315) 789-5151.
The Geneva History Museum is in the Prouty-Chew House at 543 S. Main St.
Regular winter hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is a suggested donation of $3.
Parking is available on the street or in the Trinity Episcopal Church lot across the street.