GENEVA — Through Sept. 21, the Geneva Historical Society will be selling 50/50 raffle tickets.
Anyone who purchases a ticket has an opportunity to win half of the raffle’s proceeds. Tickets are $5 per ticket and $20 for five tickets.
A winner will be drawn on Sept. 21 during the Rose Hill Food and Wine Celebration. Winners do not need to be present to win.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call the historical society at (315) 789-5151.
The Geneva Historical Society is at 543 S. Main St. Summer hours are9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon to 5 pm. Saturdays.
Parking is available on the street or in the lot at Trinity Episcopal Church.