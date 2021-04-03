GENEVA -- The Geneva Historical Society is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of trustees.
Trustees are key players in the effective operation of the Historical Society. Their primary responsibility is to maintain vigilance over the activities of the Historical Society in policy, legal and financial matters, as well as to oversee the operation of the organization by its staff. For a complete trustee job description, visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com
For consideration, submit a statement of interest with contact information to Kerry Lippincott at director@genevahistoricalsociety.com.