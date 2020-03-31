GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society has partnered with First Choice Travel to offer a three-day bus trip to New York City from Oct. 6 to 8.
The itinerary for the trip includes a guided tour of Rockefeller Center, visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Statue of Liberty, a hard-hat tour of Ellis Island, and free time to explore on your own. The cost for the trip is $639 per person double occupancy.
A $139 deposit is due on April 17 and payment in full based on hotel occupancy is due on Aug. 14. Make checks payable to 1st Choice Educational Tours.
The three-day trip includes motor coach transportation, tour manager, two nights accommodations, two breakfasts, one dinner, admission to four attractions, and driver gratuity.
On Oct. 6, the bus will depart Geneva from the Staples Plaza on Routes 5&20 at 7 a.m. and will return to Geneva around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8.
A minimum number of participants are required for the trip to run and seating is limited.
For more information or reservations, contact Kerry Lippincott at (315) 789-5151 or director@genevahistoricalsociety.com.