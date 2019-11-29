GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital has received a three-year term of accreditation in breast ultrasound from the American College of Radiology.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Newark Pilots new owners
-
Fuster appointed Keuka College provost
-
Geneva American Legion subdivides property, puts 5.9 acres up for sale
-
Geneva police charge two in childcare center break-in
-
FL Land Trust wants to preserve land near Canandaigua Lake
-
Geneva police praised for vandalism probe
-
COLLEGE PLAYBOOK: South Seneca grad Keagan Carmenatty wrestling or Penn State
-
A taste of childhood hunger
-
A musical tribute to Bill Legott
-
Judge rules Walmart in Seneca Falls gets property tax refund
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
The William Smith soccer team has qualified for its 11th final four, and is hoping to win its third national championship. Who do you predict will hoist the championship trophy on Dec. 7?
Featured Events
HECTOR — The Hector Presbyterian Church will present the 11th annual St. Nick's Holiday Soci… Read more
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 29Geneva Public LibraryFree
-
Nov 29Newark Public LibraryFree
-
Nov 29First United Methodist ChurchFree
-
Nov 29Treleaven Wines
Search Autos
Community
CANANDAIGUA — Demetrice Garcia is a mother to seven children, ranging in age from 20 to just seven months and she works part time in the emergency department of a local hospital. She is also enrolled full-time as a biotechnology major at Finger Lakes Community College.
NEWARK — The Wayne County Community Endowment has awarded $62,050 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations for programs that help improve the quality of life for Wayne County residents.
NEWARK — The village of Newark partnered with the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes to support implementation of a tobacco and vape-free parks policy.