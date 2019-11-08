GENEVA — Geneva General Hospital has earned platinum level recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state, through the Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign.
Samantha Benjamin, nurse manager of the Dr. Olaf and Elaine Lieberg ICU at GGH, was recently recognized by fellow staff members and by the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network for being the “conductor of the orchestra” of the entire donation campaign at the hospital.
The Partnership is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration, and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.
Between October 2018 and April 2019, the hospital participated in Administration’s Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The program challenges hospitals and healthcare organizations to “let life bloom” by educating their staff, patients, visitors, and communities about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donation and by offering them opportunities to register as donors. Geneva General earned points for completing awareness and registry activities and prompting over 100 new donor registrations during the campaign period.
Geneva General was one of more than 1,480 organizations to participate in the 2019 campaign and one of 638 organizations to earn platinum recognition.