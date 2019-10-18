GENEVA — The American Legion Winnek Post 396, 1115 Lochland Road, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 26 with family friendly activities and an open house throughout the day.
A pancake breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $8/ per person.
The Doughboys will give Post home tours from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
An anniversary cake will be cut at 1 p.m. in the lounge.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and chips will be offered free to everyone from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A veterans membership drive will be held in the commanders room from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Take DD214 or active duty military card to join.
The day will conclude with a 100th Anniversary Gala prime rib dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the bar for $50/person.