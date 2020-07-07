GENEVA — Construction on the Geneva Public Library’s new parking lot was scheduled to begin this week.
During construction, library visitors will not have access to the Library’s existing Main Street parking lot as well the north entrance into the library building at 244 Main St. Visitors are instructed to enter the library through its Castle Street entrance. Parking will still be available on Castle and Main streets with additional parking available on Milton Street and the public parking lot across from the Library with entrances on Main Street and East Castle Street. The project is scheduled to be completed this September.
The new parking lot includes 26 additional off-street parking spaces, a new entrance and exit point off Castle Street, and a revised entrance and exit off Main Street. By increasing off-street parking, the Library will provide safer and easier access to its building while increasing parking capacity for popular events. Monroe Roadways, based out of Fairport, was awarded the project after a review of the public bids received June 18.
The lot construction is the second part of a three-phase project that began last year with the acquisition and demolition of the former Touhey Insurance building and culminates in the release of a new facilities master plan later this year. Funding for the project comes via a combination of New York State Public Library Construction Aid grants, donations, and the Library’s capital reserve funds.
The parking lot construction coincides with the reopening of the library following a more than three-month closure because of COVID-19. During this stage of the reopening, the library is open with reduced hours and a focus on the lending materials and basic reference assistance. More information is available on the Library’s website at genevapubliclibrary.net. Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the construction or the Library’s reopening plans may contact Library Director Chris Finger at (315) 789-5303 ext.106 or cfinger@pls-net.org.