GENEVA — Geneva Light Opera will hold auditions for covers of all principal roles in Rossini’s opera “La Cenerentola” on the afternoon and evening of Feb. 10.
“La Cenerentola” will be performed in Italian and English at the Smith Opera House on July 23, 25 and 26. Rehearsals begin in Geneva on July 6. A cover performance is scheduled for July 22. Fee and housing or travel stipend will be provided.
To schedule an audition, send a resume and audition time preference to info@GenevalightOpera.org and grig035@yahoo.com. Two selections should be prepared, one in English.
Selected candidates will be assigned specific audition times. A pianist will be provided.
Also on Feb 10, candidates for the chorus of “La Cenerentola” will be heard. Chorus rehearsals will take place on weeknights between July 7 and July 22. No fee will be paid, but travel stipends may be available. Singers interested in appearing in the chorus should contact the above email addresses.
Rossini’s effervescent take on the Cinderella story is special because it depends not on a fairy godmother, but on the strength and determination of the central character, Angelina (Cinderella). The fairy godmother is replaced by a wise old tutor, and the wicked stepmother is, instead, an overbearing and selfish stepfather. The magic in this opera is in the music: glorious melodies and vocal fireworks.
For inquiries or more information about the auction process or the production, call GLO artistic director Gena Rangel at (315) 789-8660.
Geneva Light Opera’s mission is to inspire, educate and entertain Finger Lakes audiences by presenting quality operatic productions through collaboration of young performers, local professionals and nationally known artists.