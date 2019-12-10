Mindy Davies will be selling her hand crafted, sterling silver jewelry on Tuesday, Dec. 10 across from the cafeteria in the lower level of the Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., Geneva and on Wednesday, Dec. 11 in the lobby near Cardiac Rehabilitation at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St, Penn Yan. Both sales will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Davies has been designing, making and selling jewelry for 28 years and she is travelling from Pennsylvania to offer our community pieces that will make unique and special holiday gifts. Davies accepts cash, checks, Mastercard and Visa. For more information and to check out her catalog, go to mindysjewels.com.
Proceeds from the sales will benefit the GGH and SSMH Auxiliaries to support important programs and services at their respective hospitals and living centers.