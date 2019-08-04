GENEVA — About 350 summer school students were treated to free books at Geneva Reads’ Summer Slide Book Fair at North Street School July 23-25.
Each student, entering first- through sixth-grade and attending the four-mornings-a-week summer session, was invited to pick 10 books from a dozen or more tables that volunteers had loaded with books July 22.
This is the fourth year Geneva Reads has held the fair, which began after a University of Rochester study showed that getting to select books on their own (13 in the study) helped reduce the normal decline in reading skills that students experience over the summer.
The first year, Geneva Reads focused on children attending the summer program at the Geneva Community Center. But, in an effort to reach more students, the organization switched to the summer school program offered by the Geneva City School District. Each year, the number of participants has almost doubled.
The book fair is paid for with grants from the Wyckoff Family Foundation and the national program, Reading is Fundamental.
