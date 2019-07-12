GENEVA — Nearly 50 people attended the spring recognition event hosted by Geneva Public Library and Geneva Reads to thank their scores of volunteers. Each year, the library names volunteers of the year and Geneva Reads chooses a volunteer and a community partner of the year.
The library honored Pat Blakeslee and her 4-H Club, Steve Mazzoli and Jake Rossi.
“For the past two summers, Pat and a rotating group of club members have transformed the garden area off the library’s parking lot entrance,” Director Chris Finger said. “They weeded, mulched, planted, and added a beautiful area with a tree stump path.”
While Finger noted that the results are beautiful, he said the award recognized, more importantly, the method that shaped it.
“Over the past several years, Pat patiently worked with her club members to teach them both the basics of gardening and about developing and sticking to a project. From my office window overlooking the garden, I have seen her patiently help correct a club member’s mistake, corral those who were distracted, and offer encouragement,” he said. “At the library, a great number of our programs and projects are not about the benefit of the end result but the benefit of the journey. Through her actions, Pat has been a true champion of the library’s mission to inspire and support a lifetime of learning and creativity for the Geneva community.”
Mazzoli was recognized for helping “Youth Librarian Tanya Taylor’s dreams come true,” Finger said.
“When the library remodeled the Children’s Room in 2014, Tanya wanted to create a space by the back entrance for younger children and their families. To do this, she needed to block the space between the wall and the pillar to keep young children from running out the door. Steve helped Tanya creatively reuse an old shelving unit to create a blockade and shelving space for the collection,” he noted.
“Most recently, Tanya needed to reorganize the entrance closet, which, going off script, I must say was ‘a true mess’. Once again she turned to Steve for help. Through handiwork and the organizing smarts of his wife, he figured out a shelving solution and gave Tanya her dream closet.
Teen Services Library Assistant Deb Elliotto spoke about the third recipient, Jake Rossi, saying that he has repeatedly stepped in at the last moment to fill important volunteer roles at the library.
From running technology programs to wearing horse costumes, Jake has worn many figurative and literal hats as a volunteer, she said.
Geneva Reads named Finger Lakes Community College Geneva Campus its Community Partner of the Year. Executive Director Anne Schühle said that two years ago John Cromartie (then campus director) and FLCC President Rob Nye gave Geneva Reads a wonderful gift by agreeing to provide office and storage space for the organization, which provides roughly 24,000 new and gently used books each year, with a particular focus on families for whom books are an unaffordable luxury.
“We’d bounced around a bit, from one location to another, including my home, so we are very happy to have space in FLCC’s beautiful new Geneva Campus Center,” said Schühle, who also thanked the staff there, who have provided a welcoming place to run Geneva Reads’ many programs.
Leigh Pitifer, interim director at the time, accepted the award plaque, saying that FLCC benefits from the ways Geneva Reads has partnered on projects with the college and brought more people onto campus.
Geneva Reads treasurer Jane Gerling presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Maria Hastings.
“Volunteers donate thousands of hours of their time each year to support the mission of Geneva Reads. Each volunteer brings his or her own skills when they volunteer. One shining example of this, is Maria Hastings,” Gerling said. “Maria’s strong background in finance and her generous gift of time have been invaluable to Geneva Reads. We are recognizing Maria because of the hundreds of hours she has contributed over the past several years, overseeing the organization’s financial well-being. This allows Geneva Reads to continue to be as vibrant and effective as it is.”
Gerling presented Hastings with several money-related children’s books that were donated to the St. Francis-St. Stephen School library in her honor.
In addition to honoring specific volunteers, Finger thanked the Foundation for Geneva Public Library’s Book Sale Committee and the library’s Board of Trustees.
“The Book Sale Committee, their current team of volunteers, and the dozens of volunteers from the former Friends of the Library, have raised more than $150,000 through book sales here at the library,” he said. “Likewise, Foundation Board members and others have worked tirelessly to grow an endowment to help sustain the library, while simultaneously supporting programs such as Musical Moments. The funds they have raised over the years would be difficult for a library director to replicate, and their hours of effort and the collective goodwill they’ve raised for the library are truly irreplaceable.”
Elliotto thanked the library’s Teen Advisory Council and teen volunteers, who plan and staff the library’s annual Haunted House events, which are among the most popular annual programs at the library.
In addition to an array of food prepared by Geneva Reads board members and library staff, the event included a book-related trivia game.
Schühle presented library administrative assistant Theresa Osborne with a bouquet of flowers to thank her for the effort she put into organizing the event.
