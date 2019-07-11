GENEVA — Geneva Robotics will host a summer camp for kids 9 to 13 from July 15 to 19 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Students will develop teamwork and problem-solving skills and be introduced to the First Lego robotics platform.
Lunch will be provided.
For details, email Sandra Chu at Sandra.chu@2tigersconsulting.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.