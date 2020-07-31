GENEVA — Geneva Rotary Club recently elected new officers and new members of its board of directors for the 2020-21 Rotary year.
Dave Cook will be taking over as president from Mary Lawthers. Cook, retired Geneva Social Security office manager, has been involved in many Geneva Rotary projects, including the Santa Train and Camp Onseyawa for disabled children.
Stephanie Hesler assumes the president-elect office, which means she will be president next year. Hesler is a development assistant with the Office of Advancement at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. She is the adviser to the Rotaract Club at the colleges. Rotaract is the college version of Rotary.
Joining the officer ranks as vice president is Gerald Forcier, a Geneva attorney who joined Rotary after moving to Geneva to establish a law practice.
Joining the board for three-year terms will be Dr. Richard Kasulke, Ruth Leo and Mary Gere-Penna. Returning to the board is Scott Avedisian. Leaving the Rotary board after three-year terms are Charles Bartishevich, Jim Dickson and Paul Kirsch.
The official Rotary year runs from July 1 to June 30.
For more information, contact secretary@genevarotaryclub.org or visit genevarotaryclub.org.
Geneva Rotary meets at noon Wednesdays at the Geneva Country Club.