GENEVA — Rotary International has awarded Citations With Platinum Distinction for achieving goals to both the Geneva Rotary Club and its Interact Club for high school students.
The citations are for achieving goals that strengthen the clubs. The goals include increasing participation by club members, developing sustainable service projects, giving to The Rotary Foundation and building awareness of Rotary in your community.
Rotary and Interact clubs that achieve the goals by the end of the Rotary year June 30 earn a citation.
Rotary Club President Mary Lawthers said the local club is honored to be recognized by Rotary International. She also praised Rotarian Interact advisers Susie Flick and John Oughterson for helping the club earn its citation. Oughterson submitted the paperwork for both citations.
The Geneva Rotary and Interact Club projects cited included the Santa Train, the Salvation Army bell ringing at holiday time, the Adopt-A-Highway cleanup program, the Festival of Nations, taking part in activities to connect professionally with and working with Shiori Yoshida, an exchange student at the University of Rochester. Yoshida received a Global Grant Scholarship from Rotary International and studied at the University of Rochester in a Master’s program in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages.
For more information, contact secretary@genevarotaryclub.org or visit genevarotaryclub.org.
Geneva Rotary meets at noon Wednesdays at the Geneva Country Club.