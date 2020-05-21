GENEVA — The Geneva Rotary Club is again offering interest-free educational loans to graduating seniors at Geneva High School.
For over 80 years, the Geneva Rotary Club Student Loan Program has helped students and their families to afford the cost of a college education.
For complete details and an application form, contact Charles Bauder at cnbauder@localnet.com or (315) 789-5072. The deadline for applying for a Geneva Rotary Student Loan is June 1.
For additional information, contact Charles Bauder.